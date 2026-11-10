PM Tarique Rahman meets Turkish President Erdogan

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meets with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a hotel hours after arriving in Antalya to attend the COP 31 world climate conference in Antalya on Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meets with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a hotel hours after arriving in Antalya to attend the COP 31 world climate conference in Antalya on Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has held a bilateral meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan within hours of arriving in Turkiye’s Antalya to attend COP-31, the world climate conference.

The Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu said the half-hour meeting was held at the Max Royal Hotel in Antalya at 7:15pm local time on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meets with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a hotel hours after arriving in Antalya to attend the COP 31 world climate conference in Antalya on Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister Humaiun Kobir also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Tarique arrived in Antalya at 4:10pm.

The deputy press secretary said that the prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of state and government of several countries on the sidelines of the climate conference.

The COP-31 conference began at 11am local time on Sunday at the Antalya Expo Center and will continue until Nov 20.