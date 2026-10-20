Bangladesh logs three more deaths with measles symptoms

Three more people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll among suspected cases to 1,100.

Another 104 people have died from confirmed measles, bringing the combined death toll from confirmed and suspected cases to 1,204 so far this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services bulletin issued on Tuesday, one person died in each of the Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions.

Dhaka recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 494, followed by Sylhet with 193.

The other divisions reported 102 deaths in Chattogram, 93 in Rajshahi, 85 in Mymensingh, 65 in Barishal, 51 in Khulna and 17 in Rangpur.

The bulletin said 1,217 people with measles symptoms sought hospital care across the country in the past 24 hours, of whom 1,098 were admitted.

Measles was confirmed in 42 people during the period.

Among the newly admitted patients with measles symptoms, 386 were in Dhaka Division, 251 in Chattogram, 118 in Sylhet, 125 in Barishal, 97 in Khulna, 63 in Mymensingh, 33 in Rajshahi and 25 in Rangpur.

The total number of patients admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms has reached 191,761, the bulletin said. Of them, 184,168 have recovered and returned home.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of people with measles symptoms has risen to 215,768, including 23,199 whose infections have been confirmed.

The DGHS has been recording cases and deaths involving measles and its symptoms since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who seek hospital care, or those who remain outside hospitals, undergo measles testing.

As a result, the exact number of measles infections cannot be established.

The recorded figures cover patients who seek care at hospitals or are admitted.