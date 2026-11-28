Bangladesh has recorded eight more deaths among patients with measles symptoms, taking the toll from confirmed and suspected cases to 1,385 since Mar 15.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released the figures on Saturday, saying two people each died in Dhaka, Chattogram and Mymensingh divisions in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday.

Deaths linked to measles and its symptoms have continued despite four rounds of vaccination.

The outbreak began early this year, with infections spreading in March. Amid criticism and protests, the government launched an emergency vaccination drive in some areas in April.

Two more rounds of vaccination campaigns were later held across the country, including in city corporation areas.

In October, the government completed a month-long drive to reach children who had missed earlier rounds.

Of the 1,385 deaths recorded so far, 1,280 were among patients with measles symptoms, while 105 had tested positive for the disease.

Dhaka Division has reported the highest number of deaths among patients with measles symptoms, at 568, according to the health directorate's Saturday bulletin.

The toll stands at 232 in Sylhet, 132 in Chattogram, 99 in Mymensingh, 93 in Rajshahi, 71 in Barishal, 65 in Khulna and 20 in Rangpur.

A further 961 people developed measles symptoms across the country during the reporting period, while 54 tested positive for the disease.

Hospitals admitted another 909 patients with measles symptoms during the same period.

Of them, 316 were in Dhaka division, 160 in Chattogram, 118 in Barishal, 107 in Sylhet, 76 in Khulna, 67 in Mymensingh, 36 in Rajshahi and 29 in Rangpur.

The health directorate says 236,391 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals this year, with 227,314 recovering and returning home.

Its bulletin also records 263,769 people with measles symptoms this year, of whom 26,608 have tested positive.

The DGHS has tracked measles cases, suspected infections and deaths since mid-March.

Not everyone who seeks hospital treatment or remains outside medical facilities, however, is tested for the disease, making the actual number of infections difficult to establish.

The health directorate records only patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted.