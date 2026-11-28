Three more die of dengue, 949 admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh

Bangladesh has recorded three more deaths from dengue and 949 new hospitalisations in 24 hours, lifting the annual toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 530.

Two of the victims died while undergoing treatment at hospitals in Mymensingh Division and one in Dhaka Division during the 24 hours from 8am Friday, according to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin issued on Saturday.

Dhaka Division accounted for the highest number of daily admissions at 425, followed by Chattogram with 189, Khulna 112, Barishal 95, Rajshahi 58, Mymensingh 35, Rangpur 33, and Sylhet 2.

So far this year, 179,708 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country with dengue, of whom 174,714 have recovered and been discharged.

The DGHS has tracked dengue admissions and fatalities since 2000. The deadliest year on record was 2023, which saw 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths, compared with over 400 deaths and around 102,000 cases last year.