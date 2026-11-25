2 more die of dengue in Bangladesh as 1,152 hospitalised overnight

Bangladesh has recorded two more deaths from dengue and 1,152 new hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, pushing this year’s death toll to 526.

With the latest admissions, total hospitalisations this year have reached 177,137, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of them, 171,750 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 4,861 remain under treatment.

The DGHS reported one fatality each in the Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions during the 24-hour period.

Dhaka Division logged the highest number of new admissions with 523 cases, followed by Chattogram with 165, Khulna with 129, Rajshahi with 118, Barishal with 114, Rangpur with 55, Mymensingh with 43, and Sylhet with five.

Since record-keeping began in 2000, Bangladesh saw its deadliest outbreak in 2023 with 1,705 deaths and 321,179 hospitalisations, while last year saw over 400 fatalities and more than 102,000 cases.

To curb infections, physicians have urged the public to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, drain water stagnant for over three days, and seek prompt medical care for fevers.