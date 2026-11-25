Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has personally taken a test ride on bicycles that the government plans to distribute among 300,000 female students.

Deputy Press Secretary Md Suzauddhowla said the prime minister rode several sample bicycles in front of his office at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

“Bicycles will be provided to 300,000 meritorious female students from Class 6 to Class 10. Several models were presented to the prime minister today. He personally tested the sample bicycles outside his office,” he said.

“The prime minister rode the bicycles himself to assess their quality and practicality,” the deputy press secretary added.

Under an initiative of the education ministry, the bicycles will be distributed among students of 20,000 schools across the country.

Students who secure first, second and third positions in each class from Class 6 to Class 10 will receive one bicycle each.

The deputy press secretary said the decision to distribute bicycles was taken on the prime minister's instructions to encourage girls to pursue education and prevent them from dropping out of school.