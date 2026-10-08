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Tarique meets DP World team as port deal sparks investment talks

He asks about DP World’s interest in investing in Bangladesh, his press secretary says

Tarique meets DP World team as port deal sparks investment talks

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 10:14 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 10:14 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has met with a delegation from DP World led by the company’s Chairman Essa Kazim at the Secretariat, according to his Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.

The talks covered expanding Bangladesh-UAE trade and investment, developing port management and logistics, and other issues of mutual interest, Nazmul said.

“The 15-year agreement signed between Bangladesh and DP World to operate and modernise the Chattogram container terminal was also discussed.”

Tarique asked about DP World’s interest in establishing a free trade zone and rail-based inland container depot, as well as its plans for new investment in Bangladesh, Nazmul said.

The delegation expressed interest in cooperation and investment in these areas.

Road Transport Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Invest Bangladesh Chairman Ashik Chowdhury were also present.

The meeting came as DP World signed a 15-year agreement to operate the New Mooring Container Terminal in Chattogram despite objections from several quarters.

Under the deal, the Chittagong Port Authority retains ownership and control of the terminal’s land and infrastructure, while DP World, owned by the Dubai government, will manage and operate it.

The company will pay about Tk 6 billion upfront and invest more than Tk 10 billion in modernisation, equipment and technology over the first 10 years.

The port authority will also receive revenue shares and annual fees.

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