Bangladesh's electorate grows to 129.2mn as EC finalises roll for UP polls

The Election Commission has finalised the voter list for the Union Parishad (UP) elections, putting Bangladesh’s total electorate at 129.2 million.

The list includes 129.23 million voters who had reached the age of 18 by Oct 31, 2026, with 452,106 added since Aug 31, Election Commission Secretary Akhter Ahmed said at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon on Wednesday.

Of the total electorate, 65.81 million are men, 63.42 million are women and 1,297 are transgender voters.

The local government elections will be held on a non-party basis in five phases.

The first phase of voting is scheduled for Jan 21, followed by the second on Feb 4, the third on Apr 29, the fourth on May 13 and the fifth on May 27.

A total of 1,042 union councils will go to the polls in the first phase, 1,069 in the second, 1,024 in the third, 813 in the fourth and 384 in the fifth.

The updated voter list was finalised on Nov 25. Only those included in the list will be eligible to vote in the local government elections.