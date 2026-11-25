Ferry services have resumed on a trial basis on the Joukura-Nazirganj waterway, connecting Rajbari with Pabna, after remaining suspended for 42 days due to navigability issues in the Padma River.

Ferry operations on the route resumed at noon on Wednesday, said MA Newaz Shibly, manager of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Nazirganj ferry terminal.

He said ferry services on the route had been suspended since Oct 12 due to navigability problems in the Padma River. Subsequently, steps were taken to restore navigability through dredging.

With the situation improving after 42 days, ferry services resumed on a trial basis from Wednesday. Currently, one ferry is being used to transport vehicles across the river.

Passengers and vehicle drivers using the route have expressed relief at the resumption of ferry services after a prolonged suspension.

The Joukura-Nazirganj route provides a convenient connection between Rajbari and several southern districts and the northern districts of Pabna and Sirajganj.

In 2023, the BIWTC took over the route from the Roads and Highways Department to reduce travel distances between the northern and southern regions of the country.

Following the takeover, ferry services began operating on the route with two ferries, making four trips a day to transport passengers and vehicles.

However, the lack of sustainable and regular dredging has repeatedly disrupted operations on this important river route, causing suffering for drivers and passengers.