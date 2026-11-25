Police have arrested 497 people in Dhaka over the past 24 hours, including 49 leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said on Wednesday that 44 cases had also been filed during the period.

Of the arrests, 30 were made in the Ramna Division, 43 in Lalbagh, 60 in Wari, 64 in Motijheel, 100 in Tejgaon, 117 in Mirpur, 41 in Gulshan and 42 in Uttara.

Police also seized a foreign-made pistol, a magazine, five rounds of ammunition, five unexploded crude bombs, fragments of three detonated crude bombs, one litre of raw petrol, four machetes and other sharp weapons, 522 yaba pills and eight bottles of foreign liquor.