The by-election for the Kishoreganj-3 parliamentary seat will take place on Jan 10 following the resignation of BNP MP Md Osman Faruk.

The Election Commission announced the poll schedule on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists at noon at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the deadline for submitting nomination papers to the returning officer is Dec 6.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Dec 7, while Dec 17 is the final day for candidates to withdraw.

Polling will run continuously from 8am to 7pm on Jan 10.

Faruk, a former education minister, stepped down citing his physical illness.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad declared the seat vacant on Nov 17 following his resignation.

Parliament Secretariat officials said Faruk has been residing in the US for a prolonged period while undergoing medical treatment, which prompted his decision to leave parliament.

He also missed the recently held presidential election, having sent a letter to the Parliament Secretariat stating he was unable to cast his vote due to his stay in the US.