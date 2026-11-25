Bangladesh logs two more deaths with measles symptoms

Bangladesh has recorded two more deaths among patients with measles symptoms in 24 hours, taking the toll from confirmed and suspected infections to 1,363 since Mar 15.

The Directorate General of Health Services said in a bulletin on Wednesday that 1,258 people had died with measles symptoms, while 105 deaths have been confirmed as measles-related.

Dhaka Division accounts for the highest number of deaths among patients with measles symptoms, at 563, followed by Sylhet with 225, Chattogram with 129, Mymensingh with 96, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 71, Khulna with 63 and Rangpur with 18.

Another 1,338 people developed symptoms across the country in the 24 hours to Wednesday, while 74 tested positive for the disease.

A total of 1,260 patients with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during the period.

Of them, 464 were in Dhaka Division, 148 in Barishal, 145 in Sylhet, 131 in Chattogram, 110 in Khulna, 88 in Mymensingh, 47 in Rajshahi and 27 in Rangpur.

Since Mar 15, a total of 233,259 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals, with 224,287 recovering and returning home, according to the health directorate.

This year, 260,528 people have developed measles symptoms, while 26,374 have tested positive for the disease.

The DGHS has been compiling data on measles infections, suspected cases and deaths since mid-March.

Not every patient who visits a hospital, or stays outside one, is tested for measles, so the actual number of confirmed cases is hard to determine.

The figures cover only patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted there.