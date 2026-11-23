Bangladesh has recorded no deaths from either confirmed measles or suspected cases over the past 24 hours, marking the country’s first fatality-free day since the outbreak began on Mar 15.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said Monday’s zero-death tally comes after roughly eight months, or 253 days, of daily fatalities.

On the preceding 253rd day, nine people died. Until Sunday, the country logged an average of 5.34 percent deaths per day, peaking at 17 fatalities on May 25.

Official figures show that 1,352 people have died from confirmed or suspected measles since Mar 15.

Of these, 1,247 fatalities involved patients exhibiting measles symptoms, while 105 were confirmed cases.

In Monday’s bulletin, the health directorate said the Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms at 560, followed by Sylhet 222, Chattogram 128, Mymensingh 95, Rajshahi 93, Barishal 70, Khulna 61, and Rangpur 18.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,321 people across the country developed measles symptoms, while 96 cases were confirmed.

During the same period, 1,261 patients were admitted to hospitals with suspected symptoms.

Division-wise admissions stood at 522 in Dhaka, 243 in Chattogram, 175 in Sylhet, 95 in Barishal, 93 in Khulna, 76 in Mymensingh, 35 in Rajshahi, and 22 in Rangpur.

Since Mar 15, 230,791 patients with measles symptoms have been hospitalised, of whom 222,019 have recovered and been discharged.

According to the health bulletin, 257,907 suspected cases have been recorded so far this year, with 26,232 confirmed positive.

The DGHS began tracking measles infections, symptoms, and fatalities on Mar 15.

The directorate has tracked measles cases and deaths since Mar 15. Not every patient, in or out of hospital, is tested, so the true number of confirmed cases is hard to pin down.

The count covers only patients who come to or are admitted to hospitals.