Dhaka University admission tests to go ahead as scheduled

Dhaka University’s 2026-27 undergraduate admission tests will take place as scheduled after the Supreme Court stayed a High Court order halting public university admission tests until Dec 31.

The Appellate Division passed the order on Monday, removing the legal obstacle to holding the tests on the previously announced dates.

The university has also decided to extend the application deadline by at least two days.

Vice-Chancellor ABM Obaidul Islam told bdnews24.com that the extension would give students who had applied for re-evaluation of their results more time to complete their applications.

He said the education minister had also asked the university to extend the deadline so all eligible students could apply.

The High Court on Nov 18 had ordered public universities, including Dhaka University, not to hold admission tests until the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary exams and re-evaluation process were published.

On Nov 19, the state sought a stay on the order from the chamber court, which referred the matter to the full Appellate Division bench led by the chief justice.

After hearing the appeal, the court suspended the High Court’s interim order.

Dhaka University will hold its admission tests under five units: Arts, Law and Social Sciences; Science; Business Studies; Fine Arts; and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

Under the original schedule, the tests will be held on the following dates:

• IBA: Dec 5

• Science: Dec 12

• Arts, Law and Social Sciences: Dec 19

• Fine Arts: Dec 22

• Business Studies: Dec 26

All tests except IBA will run from 11am to 12:30pm. The IBA test will be held from 10am to noon.