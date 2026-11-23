‘If you force me not to wear a burqa, I’ll wear three,’ says Shabana Azmi

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has said that the Quran does not require women to wear the burqa, arguing that its teachings call for modesty from both men and women.

Azmi, who does not follow religious rituals but identifies as a Muslim culturally, made the remarks during a recent podcast hosted by Usha Kakade. She discussed the long-running debate surrounding the hijab and burqa in Islam.

The daughter of legendary poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi and actor Shaukat Azmi, Shabana is married to poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who identifies as an atheist despite being raised in a Muslim family, writes Indian Express.

Speaking about what the Quran says about the hijab, Shabana said: “It’s nowhere mentioned in the Quran that you should wear a burqa like this. It’s just written in the Quran that there should be modesty in your eyes. That modesty is for both women and men.”

She blamed what she described as “middlemen” for misrepresenting religious teachings and creating confusion by claiming that the Quran requires women to observe Purdah.

“I don’t wear a burqa, but I also believe that if someone tells me I can’t wear a burqa, I’ll wear three of them. Who are you to tell me that? But it can’t happen that under the veil of secularism, you spread fundamentalism,” she said.

This is not the first time Shabana has spoken out on the issue. She had also expressed her views during the 2022 Karnataka hijab controversy, when six girls were allegedly prevented from entering a college in Udupi for wearing the hijab.

At the time, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut responded to the controversy through an Instagram Story.

“If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan… Learn to break free, not cage yourself,” Kangana wrote, reacting to an X post discussing changes in women's lives in Iran following the revolution.

Shabana subsequently challenged Kangana's remarks on X, quoting her post and questioning the comparison between Afghanistan and India.

“Correct me if I’m wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic??” she wrote.

Shabana's husband Javed Akhtar has also voiced opposition to the practice of wearing the hijab. However, he has criticised what he considers the unfairness of Hindu right-wing groups raising objections to the practice while advocating positions that are not secular.