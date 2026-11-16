Election Commission meets to finalise schedule for union council elections

The Election Commission (EC) has met to finalise the list of unions that will vote for their councils (UP) in each of the five phases of the local government elections.

The meeting will also discuss the creation and distribution of smart National Identity Cards (NIDs).

The 14th meeting of the commission led by AMM Nasir Uddin began at the Nirbachon Bhaban at 11am on Monday.

Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Anwarul Islam Sarker, Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed and senior officials of the Election Commission Secretariat attended the meeting.

Previously, EC Secretary Akhtar had announced that the UP elections would be held in five phases. The commission is reviewing the list of union parishads and finalising the election schedule.

According to the schedule, the first phase of the UP elections will be held on Jan 21, the second on Feb 4, the third on Apr 29, the fourth on May 13 and the fifth on May 27.

The first phase includes plans for polls to 1,050 union councils. The concerned district election officers will announce the election schedule for these councils 40 to 45 days before the elections.

Issues related to personalisation centres for the production, personalisation and distribution of smart NID cards is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The programme is being carried out under the IDEA (Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services) project of the EC.