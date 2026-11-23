Applications for admission to the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for the 2026-27 academic year will open on Dec 1.

Online applications will be accepted until Jan 7, while the admission test is scheduled for Feb 1, the university said on Sunday.

BUET has 1,309 seats this year, including 1,305 for general applicants and four reserved for students from ethnic minority communities.

To apply, candidates must hold at least a GPA of 4.00 in science in their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent exams and a GPA of 5.00 in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent exams.

They must also secure a GPA of 5.00 separately in Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Students who passed their SSC in 2023 and HSC or equivalent exams in 2025 but received revised results from their education boards after Dec 2, 2025, will also be eligible, provided they meet the admission requirements.

For English-medium students, applicants must have at least a B grade in a minimum of five O-level subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry and English.

At A-level, they must have at least an A grade in two of the three subjects: mathematics, physics and chemistry, and at least a B in the remaining subject.

Not all applicants will be allowed to sit the admission test. BUET will shortlist the top 10,000 eligible candidates based on their HSC or equivalent examination results.

Marks in higher mathematics, physics and chemistry will receive priority in the selection process.

If necessary, marks in higher mathematics and physics will also be considered. Applicants tied with the 10,000th candidate will also qualify for the test.

BUET will select up to 300 eligible English-medium applicants for the admission test. All eligible applicants from ethnic minority communities will be allowed to sit the examination.

The list of selected candidates will be published on BUET's website.