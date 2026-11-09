Dhaka University to hold entrance exams as planned despite UGC decision

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to defer public university admission tests to accommodate re-evaluations and supplementary examinations for the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams.

Dhaka University, however, will stick to its previously announced schedule.

The university’s general admission committee made the decision at an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon, Pro Vice-Chancellor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane told bdnews24.com.

"The admission tests will be held per our scheduled times," he said.

The university had finalised its admission schedule at a committee meeting on Aug 2. Online applications will open on Nov 11 and close on Nov 25, with entrance tests for the five units set to run from Dec 5 to Dec 26.

Admission test schedule

● IBA Unit: Saturday, Dec 5

● Science Unit: Saturday, Dec 12

● Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit: Saturday, Dec 19

● Fine Arts Unit (General Knowledge and Drawing): Tuesday, Dec 22

● Business Education Unit: Saturday, Dec 26

The UGC announced the broader change after a meeting with public university vice-chancellors on Monday to discuss the admission schedule for the 2026-27 academic year.

UGC Chairman Prof Mamun Ahmed said in a written statement that applications for public university admission tests would begin in January 2027, with the examinations planned for February.

“Based on the discussions in the meeting, a unanimous and coordinated decision has been taken to start the process of accepting applications for admission tests in public universities from January 2027.

“And a plan has been made to organise the admission tests from next February.”

The commission said the revised timetable would allow candidates who pass HSC re-evaluations or supplementary examinations to compete for university places.

The government is working to publish the results of the re-evaluations and supplementary examinations by Dec 31, Mamun said.

“The government is working with the aim of publishing the results of the revaluation and supplementary examinations on Dec 31. After that, the admission test process for public universities will begin.”

He added that candidates who pass either process would be eligible to sit the admission tests.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof ABM Obaidul Islam did not attend Monday’s UGC meeting. The university convened its own emergency admission committee meeting at 3pm, after the commission announced the revised plan, and decided to retain its original timetable.

Explaining why Dhaka University is sticking to its admission schedule despite the UGC's decision, Pro-VC Almujaddade said the administration feared a fresh session backlog if the tests were delayed.

"We fell behind by almost one to one-and-a-half years because of COVID-19. It took us four years to make up for that. If we now delay the admission tests by another three months, a session backlog will build up again. Postponing the tests would push Dhaka University back into the situation it faced before."

Students have filed applications to have 1.09 answer scripts from this year's HSC and equivalent examinations re-evaluated. The results are due on Nov 23.

Almujaddade said candidates who pass after re-evaluation would still be eligible to apply, provided they meet the university's admission requirements. They would also get an additional two days to submit applications after the re-evaluation results are published.

"We do not believe any meritorious student will be deprived of the opportunity to sit for Dhaka University's admission tests," he said.

The university also expects demand for its admission tests to far exceed the number of available seats, the pro vice-chancellor said.

"Every year, at least 50 times as many students apply as there are seats at Dhaka University. We expect an average of 35 candidates to compete for each seat this year as well. Qualified and meritorious students will make it through the admission tests," Almujaddade said.