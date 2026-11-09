Hridoy, Mushfiqur secure draw but Bangladesh lose West Indies Test series

Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim held firm to deny West Indies a clean sweep, but their defiance could not prevent a 1-0 series defeat for Bangladesh as the second Test ended in a draw in Sylhet.

The hosts closed their second innings at 184 for 4 after batting for 59 overs on the final day on Monday, having been set a target of 369.

Hridoy and Mushfiqur shared a determined 122-run stand for the third wicket to keep the visitors at bay.

Bangladesh’s resistance appeared fragile earlier in the day. Opener Tanzid Hasan and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto fell in the morning session, with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican removing both to leave the hosts at 49 for 2 at lunch.

Hridoy, who had struck a double century in the first innings, joined the experienced Mushfiqur to steady the innings. Their partnership carried Bangladesh to 162 for 2 by tea, leaving West Indies with little time to force a result.

Warrican eventually broke the stand, dismissing Hridoy for 82 after the batter misread the line of his delivery. Mushfiqur departed soon after, having made 49.

Despite missing out on a century in the second innings, Hridoy finished the match with 324 runs, surpassing Mominul Haque’s previous Bangladesh record of 281 in a Test.

Mushfiqur, meanwhile, became the first Bangladeshi to reach 7,000 Test runs.

West Indies had resumed the final day at 345 for 3 before declaring at 398 for 6, setting Bangladesh the imposing target.

Kavem Hodge added just two runs to his overnight tally before falling for 142, while Amir Jangoo remained unbeaten on 39. Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two wickets apiece.

The visitors had posted 356 in their first innings, built around Jangoo’s 133. Hasan Mahmud then tore through their batting order, taking 6 for 90, before Bangladesh replied with 386.

Hridoy’s unbeaten 242 powered the hosts to a 30-run lead.

West Indies seized the initiative again in their second innings through Hodge and Kevin Wickham, who scored 142 and 78 respectively.

Wickham had also made 61 in the first innings, becoming the first West Indian in 48 years to register two half-centuries on Test debut.

Hridoy and Mushfiqur’s stand, with bad light further limiting West Indies’ chances, ensured the visitors could not add a second victory to their opening-Test win in Dhaka. Bangladesh, meanwhile, recorded their first home Test draw since 2022.