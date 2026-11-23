The government has planned to introduce "model projects" to improve the living standards of low-income residents in Dhaka slums, including Korail and Bhashantek, with financial and technical support from the World Bank.

Local Government Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan revealed the development while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat on Monday, following a meeting with a World Bank delegation.

He said the global lender has agreed to back the programme.

The World Bank delegation was led by Jean Pesme, the organisation's division director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Highlighting the strain on the capital's infrastructure, the minister said: "You can see the pressure on Dhaka as many say between 20 and 30 million people now live in the city.

“We have held discussions with the World Bank to make Dhaka more liveable and comfortable, and they have agreed to extend their full cooperation."

Outlining the government's focus on urban slum dwellers, he stressed the need to uplift low-income citizens who "work day and night" while living in informal settlements.

"We have identified one or two slums -- such as Korail, Bhashantek, or a few similar settlements -- to serve as models," he said. "We hope to establish these model projects within the next year or two to improve the livelihoods of poor and working-class people."

Asked about the projected budget for the scheme, Moyeen noted that the initiative remains in the planning phase and that financial details would be disclosed once finalised.

During the briefing, the minister also said the World Bank has already agreed to provide $200 million to build climate resilience and sustain livelihoods in Bangladesh's coastal regions.

Describing the World Bank as one of Bangladesh's premier development partners, he explained why Dhaka favours the institution over bilateral lenders.

"Taking bilateral loans from other countries entails high interest rates, whereas the World Bank offers financing at the lowest rates," he said. "That is why Bangladesh always prioritises the World Bank."

Following the meeting, World Bank Division Director Pesme told reporters that he had held "very fruitful discussions" with the minister regarding broader local government issues.

Praising the government's ambition to make the capital more habitable, he said: "We discussed how we can support the improvement of the most challenging parts of the city through pilot projects that can serve as models.

"We shared international experiences, and in alignment with Bangladesh’s context, we want to work alongside other development partners to launch small-scale initiatives that will bring about real change in residents' lives."