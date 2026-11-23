Sheikh Aslam, better known as “Sweden Aslam” – a “top criminal” at one time in Dhaka – has been shown arrested in connection with the alleged murder of another prominent gangster.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner Md Akhtar Hossain confirmed the development on Monday afternoon.

"After being detained at the airport early on Monday morning and handed over to the Detective Branch (DB), Sweden Aslam was shown arrested in the murder case," he said.

Both Aslam and the victim, Khandaker Nayeem Ahmed Titon, were listed among Bangladesh's 23 "top criminals" by police during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government in 2001.

Titon was shot dead near Dhaka's New Market on the night of Apr 28.

Immigration Police intercepted and detained Aslam at Shahjalal International Airport in the wee hours of Monday morning.

DB officials said the DMP commissioner's office has received more than 100 complaints against Aslam, ranging from extortion to other criminal offences.

He is also accused of operating at least five "torture cells" in the capital.

Police say he was attempting to leave Bangladesh amid an intensifying law enforcement crackdown triggered by these allegations.

Aslam rose to prominence in Dhaka's criminal underworld around 1986-87, initially operating in the Rajabazar and Indira Road areas.

By the 1990s, he had become a prominent figure in local crime syndicates, vying for control over key commercial and residential hubs including Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon, the Tejgaon Industrial Area, and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Over the years, 22 criminal cases -- including nine for murder -- were filed against him, resulting in convictions in several instances, including under the Arms Act.

Having served more than 19 years in prison, Aslam was released on Sept 3, 2024, shortly after the fall of the Awami League government following the July Mass Uprising.

Meanwhile, police noted that the slain gangster Titon and his brother-in-law, Sanjidul Islam Emon -- also listed as a top criminal -- were affiliated with the Mohammadpur-based "Haris-Joseph" crime group.

Titon's operations were largely centred around the Dhanmondi and Hazaribagh neighbourhoods.

Emon is also currently accused of extensive extortion and land grabbing in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi and Hazaribagh.