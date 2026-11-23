Sheikh Aslam, better known as “Sweden Aslam” – a “top criminal” at one time in Dhaka – has been arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Immigration Police detained him early on Sunday morning from the Dhaka airport.

Ziauddin Ahmed, deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Tejgaon Division, said: "Immigration Police at Shahjalal International Airport detained him around 2:30am as he was on his way to Malaysia and handed him over to us.”

"We have been looking for Sweden Aslam for a long time. He has many complaints against him."

Aslam wanted to leave the country for Thailand on a Thai Airways flight. However, his destination was Malaysia, said police official Ziauddin.

He said, "As far as we know, his ultimate destination was Malaysia. Maybe he would have gone to Malaysia via Bangkok, Thailand. We are verifying the matter."

Aslam was arrested on Jan 31, 2005, during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami coalition government, and served nearly 19 years in prison. He was released from prison on Sept 4, 2024, after the fall of the Awami League government.

DB officials say that at least a hundred complaints have been filed against Aslam at the DMP commissioner's office on a number of crimes, including extortion. The police have also received allegations he ran at least five torture cells.

Aslam tried to leave the country as police were working to arrest him over these allegations.