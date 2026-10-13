October 13, 2026

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Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants

Blair is accused of being physically abusive with flight attendants, two of whom reported injuries

Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants
FILE PHOTO: Actor Selma Blair attends Variety’s 2026 Power of Women: Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills, California, US Sept 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 10:48 AM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 10:48 AM

Actor Selma Blair was arrested after flight attendants reported a "physically abusive passenger" on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department said on Monday.

Police identified Blair, known for roles in the movies "Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy," as the suspect in the incident on Sunday evening.

She was taken into custody at New York's John F Kennedy Airport and transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said in a statement. Two flight attendants reported injuries and one of them was taken to a hospital, according to the statement.

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

According to a video clip posted online of Blair's arraignment hearing on assault charges in the New York City borough of Queens on Monday, the actor also was accused of kicking a police officer involved in her arrest and kicking a nurse at a hospital where she was taken afterward.

Blair was later released on bond.

A representative for 54-year-old Blair said she had suffered a medical emergency during the flight.

"Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct," Blair's representative said. "Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Blair has spoken publicly about her battle with multiple sclerosis. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder in 2018.

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