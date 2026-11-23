Bombs go off near Chattogram police commissioner's office

Crude bombs, also known as cocktail bombs, have been detonated on a road near the office of the Chattogram police commissioner.

Two young men arrived on a motorcycle and set off the devices a short distance from the gate of the commissioner's office at the Dampara Police Lines on Sunday night, police say.

The blasts took place around 11:30pm on the road between the commissioner's office and the Dampara bus counter, Khulshi Police chief Md Kamruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

CCTV footage from nearby cameras shows the pair setting off two crude bombs before speeding off, he said.

Police recovered an unexploded device from the scene.

Efforts are under way to identify those involved, the officer added.