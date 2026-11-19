Published : 19 Nov 2026, 02:24 PM
Updated : 19 Nov 2026, 02:24 PM
A crude bomb has exploded beneath the Agargaon metro rail station in Dhaka, but there have been no casualties.
Kafrul Police chief Saiful Islam said the blast occurred around 12:10pm on Thursday, Nov 19, adding that efforts are under way to identify those behind the incident.
Citing witnesses, police said an unidentified person arrived on a motorcycle, detonated the explosive packed inside a Jorda (chewing tobacco) tin, on the road between the station's pump room and Gate B, then fled.
Officers later recovered the bomb container from the spot.