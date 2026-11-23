Gold prices in Bangladesh have increased following nine consecutive reductions, though silver prices remain unchanged.

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) increased the price of the finest 22-carat gold by Tk 3,149 per bhori (11.664 grams), bringing the new rate to Tk 198,113.

Prices for other categories of gold have also been revised upwards, taking effect nationwide from 10am on Monday.

Domestic gold rates had been falling steadily in line with global market trends, dropping by Tk 34,700 per bhori over a two-week period -- a slump that pushed the price below the Tk 200,000 mark for the first time in a year.

According to BAJUS data, 22-carat gold first crossed Tk 200,000 per bhori in Bangladesh on Oct 6 last year, climbing to Tk 217,382 by Oct 20 before dipping to Tk 193,809 on Oct 29.

A sharp Tk 8,900 hike the very next day pushed it back above the threshold to Tk 202,709, where it remained until the recent downturn.

Driven by international surges, domestic prices hit an all-time record high of Tk 286,001 per bhori on Jan 29 this year.

Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin, chairman of the BAJUS Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring, said: "The international market has turned around and entered an upward trend after a major fall. We have raised gold prices to adjust accordingly."

Under the revised tariff, hallmarked 22-carat gold now costs Tk 16,985 per gram, or Tk 198,113 per bhori -- up from Sunday's rate of Tk 194,964.

A bhori of 21-carat gold now costs Tk 189,190, while 18-carat gold is priced at Tk 162,538.

Gold sold under the traditional method costs Tk 132,445 per bhori.

In a media statement, BAJUS said the new rates were fixed after evaluating the overall market situation following a price rise in local pure gold.

Despite the rise in domestic gold prices, silver rates remain unchanged.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling at Tk 260 per gram, costing Tk 3,033 per bhori.