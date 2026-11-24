Bangladesh has recorded nine more deaths among patients with measles symptoms in 24 hours, taking the toll from confirmed and suspected cases to 1,361 since Mar 15.

Of the total, 1,256 people died with measles symptoms and 105 from confirmed measles infections, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its bulletin on Tuesday.

Dhaka Division accounts for the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms, at 563, followed by Sylhet with 225, Chattogram with 129, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 95, Barishal with 71, Khulna with 62 and Rangpur with 18.

The country also logged 1,283 new patients with measles symptoms and 68 confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.

Hospitals admitted 1,208 patients with suspected measles during the period, including 456 in Dhaka Division, 183 in Chattogram, 164 in Sylhet, 138 in Barishal, 107 in Khulna, 87 in Mymensingh, 40 in Rajshahi and 33 in Rangpur.

Since the heath directorate began tracking the outbreak, 231,999 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, 223,158 have recovered and been discharged.

The bulletin puts the number of patients with measles symptoms this year at 259,190, including 26,300 confirmed infections.

Not every patient who visits a hospital, or stays outside one, is tested, so the true number of confirmed cases is hard to know.

The DGHS records only patients who come to hospital or are admitted.