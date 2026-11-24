112 Bangladeshi workers selected via lottery to depart for Malaysia at zero cost

Malaysia’s labour market is reopening for Bangladesh after more than two years, with the first zero-cost flight carrying 112 workers scheduled to depart Dhaka on Thursday.

The commercial Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight will leave Shahjalal International Airport for Kuala Lumpur at 7pm, following an inauguration by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Recruited via state agency BOESL, the workers are joining DHL Supply Chain Malaysia free of charge, with the employer covering all travel costs as part of a first-phase drive to send 10,000 workers.

BOESL Managing Director Mohammad Rashedul Haque said using an automated lottery from 4,029 applicants -- followed by practical and oral tests -- ensures transparency and neutrality.

Malaysia hired roughly 450,000 Bangladeshi workers between 2022 and May 2024, before halting recruitment in June 2024 over corruption, excessive fees, and syndicate irregularities