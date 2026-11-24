Silhouettes of US President Donald Trump and Jensen Huang, the NVIDIA logo and a rising stock graph in this illustration created on Nov 23, 2026. REUTERS

Silhouettes of US President Donald Trump and Jensen Huang, the NVIDIA logo and a rising stock graph in this illustration created on Nov 23, 2026. REUTERS

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday he was shocked by US President Donald Trump's intervention to pressure Nvidia to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, questioning whether this was a "good model" for governance.

Nvidia has reinstated Huang, a stunning reversal following his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, drawing approval from Wall Street and opposition from US lawmakers.

"It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I'm personally looking back, I never saw and recognised such an intervention from the political side to a special company. And I do have some doubts whether this is a very good model for the future," Wadephul said at a Berlin forum.

"So we have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international order, which also means that in free, democratic, and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies," he added.