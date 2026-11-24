Published : 24 Nov 2026, 04:13 PM
Updated : 24 Nov 2026, 04:13 PM
Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday he was shocked by US President Donald Trump's intervention to pressure Nvidia to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, questioning whether this was a "good model" for governance.
Nvidia has reinstated Huang, a stunning reversal following his resignation over revelations of extramarital affairs, drawing approval from Wall Street and opposition from US lawmakers.
"It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I'm personally looking back, I never saw and recognised such an intervention from the political side to a special company. And I do have some doubts whether this is a very good model for the future," Wadephul said at a Berlin forum.
"So we have enough reason to really defend the rules-based international order, which also means that in free, democratic, and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering in the economic engagement of companies," he added.