A female worker has been beaten to death over a personal dispute during a protest in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

She has been identified by a single name as Nupur. Police have arrested a young man accused in the incident.

The incident took place in the Rupnagar area after 2pm on Wednesday.

The officer in charge of Rupnagar Police Station said, "We have received information that a person has been killed. Initially, we have learnt that the detained young man had a personal relationship with the woman. She was killed during the protest due to the dispute between them."

Hasan Mohammad Naser Rikabdar, deputy commissioner of the Mirpur Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said: "A detailed briefing will be held on this matter at 3pm."