Police have fired tear gas to disperse garment workers who were gathering in Dhaka’s Mirpur to demand a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.

Around 11am on Tuesday, when garment workers tried to march from Mirpur-2 towards Mirpur-10, they were blocked by police.

At one stage, law enforcers fired several rounds of tear gas and charged at the protesters to disperse them. Traffic along the road was brought to a halt for some time.

Around 11:15am, Hasan Mohammad Naser Rikabder, deputy commissioner of police for the Mirpur Division, said that the workers had been cleared the road and the situation was currently normal.

Previously, around 9am, the workers attempted to gather below the metro rail station in Mirpur-11, said Pallabi Police Station chief Jalal Uddin.

However, they were unable to reach the main road due to the increased presence of police personnel and barricades.

Jalal said, “The workers tried to take up positions on the road. We spoke to them, saying the government had accepted their demands and the road cannot be blocked.”

Afterwards, they discussed their demands on the side of the road and then left the area, he said.

Meanwhile, there were reports of workers gathering in Mirpur-1 area for a protest. Many of the workers tried to march towards Mirpur-10 in groups, but were blocked by police in Mirpur-2.

There has been an increased presence of police and other law enforcing personnel in various areas of Mirpur since Tuesday morning.

Garment worker demands for hikes in wages and allowances have led to tensions and unrest in the industrial areas of Dhaka, Gazipur, and Narayanganj for several days.

While protests and demonstrations have continued outside Dhaka nearly every day, garment workers have not been seen protesting in the capital for the past few days.

On Tuesday, the day after the third meeting of the minimum wage board for ready-made garment workers was postponed, workers in Mirpur have taken to the streets again.