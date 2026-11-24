Bangladesh records four more dengue deaths, 1,145 new hospital admissions

Bangladesh has recorded four more dengue deaths and 1,145 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, lifting this year’s national toll to 524.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), three patients died in the Dhaka Division and another in Mymensingh during this period until 8am on Tuesday.

Total hospitalisations from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year have reached 175,985, with 170,600 patients discharged and 4,861 currently receiving treatment.

Of the newly hospitalised patients, 415 were in Dhaka Division, 173 in Chattogram Division, 141 in Khulna Division, 137 in Barishal Division, 131 in Rajshahi Division, 58 in Rangpur Division, 85 in Mymensingh Division, and five in Sylhet Division.

The DGHS has kept records of dengue-related hospital admissions and deaths since 2000.

The worst year on record was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised with dengue and 1,705 died from the disease, the health directorate's data show.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while the number of diagnosed cases exceeded 102,000.

Doctors have urged people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, discard standing water that has accumulated for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever.