Power and gas shortages are disrupting production at Bangladesh's medium and large factories, with operating costs rising and employment falling, a survey has found.

The survey assessed 130 factories during April-June, comparing their performance with the average quarterly figures for 2025.

The survey was jointly conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) and the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI), which unveiled the findings on Tuesday.

The first BIDS-BCI Evaluate 100 Index painted a mixed picture: output grew by more than 5 percent at 40 factories but declined at 30, leaving overall production virtually unchanged.

Factories ran further below capacity, with average utilisation edging down from 67 percent to 66 percent.

The textile sector took a harder hit as utilisation slumped from 73 percent to 55 percent as output fell 20 percent. Readymade garment production bucked the trend, growing 2 percent.

Power cuts averaged 4.1 hours a day, double last year's level, while gas disruptions climbed by 0.9 hours to 3.2 hours.

Satisfaction with electricity supply collapsed from 38 percent of factories to just 7 percent, while 79 percent identified power and energy shortages as their biggest obstacle.

Fuel bills rose 5 percent, transport costs 10 percent, and raw material prices climbed at 94 percent of factories.

Employment fell 1 percent, from 307,100 workers to 305,700. Hiring and departures declined 19 percent, with most recruitment replacing workers.

All five indicators of business conditions fell below 50, reflecting widespread pessimism. But readings of 49 to 54 for the next quarter suggest businesses are cautiously betting on a turnaround and a modest production recovery.