State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is seeking another Tk 50 billion in subsidy to ensure fuel supply in the country until December.

The government agency, under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, is responsible for importing, storing, refining and marketing fuel oil and petroleum products in the country.

Since the US and Israel launched a war with Iran in February this year, the cost of fuel purchasing has jumped significantly due to an increase in diesel prices in the global market and the rising exchange rate of the US dollar.

As a result, the BPC is bearing significant losses.

Under the circumstances, the Finance Division issued Tk 45 billion as an interest-free loan on Sept 29 to cover the company's fiscal deficit.

BPC officials say the company's losses from March to October due to subsidising fuel oil sales have reached Tk 276.99 billion.

This means, on average, it has to bear losses of Tk 34.59 billion every month. As a result, the BPC sent a proposal to the Ministry of Finance seeking an additional subsidy of Tk 50 billion to cover the urgent cost of purchasing fuel oil until December. The proposal also raises the issue of adjusting the price of fuel oil.

BPC Chairman Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com, “We have requested a subsidy of Tk 50 billion on an urgent basis to ensure fuel supply until December. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Ministry of Finance.

“The ministry has not yet announced anything in this regard. Perhaps it will be announced in a few days.”

When asked about adjusting the price of fuel oil, the BPC chairman said: “We do not want the people to suffer. Therefore, the proposal asks whether the price can be adjusted based on the situation on the ground.”

Diesel Pushing Up Losses

Of the different types of fuel oil used in Bangladesh, the highest demand is for diesel, which accounts for 65.30 percent of total demand. Other fuels in demand are furnace oil, jet fuel, octane, petrol and kerosene.

The BPC’s proposal to the ministry shows demand for diesel in Bangladesh in the 2025-26 fiscal year was 4.30 million tonnes. In the 2026-27 fiscal year, around 4.6 million tonnes of diesel may be needed.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, nearly 6.13 million tonnes of different types of fuel oil, including refined and unrefined, were imported at a cost of Tk 492 billion. In the 2025-26 fiscal year, the cost of importing 5.94 million tonnes of fuel oil went up to Tk 649.21 billion.

The spike in diesel prices on the world market and the appreciation of the dollar since the start of the Iran war have driven up fuel import prices.

Before the war, the price of a barrel of diesel was $86. It jumped to a high of $284 in April. In October, it declined to $154.

The exchange rate issue had an impact on fuel prices as well. According to BPC, if the dollar becomes Tk 1 more expensive, the price of diesel per litre increases by Tk 1.45.

According to the BPC, in October, the cost of each litre of diesel, including import, customs duty and other costs, was Tk 179.39. Diesel was sold at Tk 135. Accordingly, the loss per litre of diesel was Tk 44.39. This loss amounts to Tk 221 billion in a year.

However, there is no loss in import and sale of octane and petrol at present. Octane per litre costs 155.26 and is selling at Tk 165. Petrol costs Tk 151.26 per litre to import and is sold at Tk 160.