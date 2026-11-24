US envoy 'not certain' military aid to Israel will end this year as Trump promised

Students carry placards depicting US President Donald Trump and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu carrying guns, as they march during a general strike over rising living costs and military spending called by the CGIL trade union, in Milan, Italy, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Students carry placards depicting US President Donald Trump and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu carrying guns, as they march during a general strike over rising living costs and military spending called by the CGIL trade union, in Milan, Italy, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has cast doubt on whether Washington would end its $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, as promised by President Donald Trump on the day of this month's midterm elections.

In his surprise announcement as voters headed to the polls on Nov 3, Trump said he had made a deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several months earlier to stop providing Israel with around $4 billion in annual US funding.

Trump said Israel no longer needed US funds, and the issue had been used as a "bad talking point" by his left-wing critics. The election that day subsequently saw Democrats, including many who publicly oppose military funding for Israel, win control of both houses of Congress from Trump's Republicans.

Trump did not provide details or explain how the funding would be halted. The US has a longstanding agreement with Israel, known as a Memorandum of Understanding, to provide it with $3.8 billion a year until 2028 to fund purchases of American-made military equipment.

In a pre-recorded interview shown on Tuesday at a conference on US-Israel relations at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, Huckabee said the MoU "is supposed to continue for two more years, so I'm not certain that there will be a cessation on an abrupt basis by the end of this year."

Huckabee, a Republican former governor of Arkansas, said funding had been allocated by Congress and he was unsure whether it could be stopped without congressional approval.

Public support for Israel has fallen in the United States, particularly among Democrats but also among Republicans, over Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza and over the unpopular war Trump launched alongside Netanyahu this year against Iran.

Huckabee said US and Israeli officials had been working on a new MoU "for months". He did not say whether those talks had continued following Trump's announcement that the military aid would end.

Netanyahu, who lost his parliamentary majority in an Oct 27 election but is still serving as a caretaker, has publicly discussed phasing out US military aid, a move analysts say was intended to preempt growing criticism in the US of Israel.

The Democrats' resounding victory over the Republicans has been met with apprehension in Israel, where Netanyahu emphasised his close relationship with Trump in his own campaign.

Huckabee, an Evangelical Christian and staunch supporter of Israel, said that he hoped there would not be a "dramatic, seismic shift" in US-Israel relations, arguing that the partnership benefited the citizens of both countries.