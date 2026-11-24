South Africa opener Marques Ackerman raced to another century to help establish a 137-run lead over Bangladesh at lunch on the second day of the second Test at Centurion on Tuesday.

Ackerman scored 150 off 138 balls in a thrilling innings before being trapped LBW by Shoriful Islam’s full toss as South Africa sped to 228-3 in reply to Bangladesh’s paltry total of 91.

It was a second successive Test ton for Ackerman, who scored 157 in the home team’s 9-wicket first Test win over Bangladesh last week. He hit 27 boundaries after being 46 not out overnight.

The 30-year made his debut in last month’s series against Australia and now has 470 runs at an average of 78.3 in four Tests.

South Africa resumed on 88-1 and added 57 runs before Zubayr Hamza (27) was caught when he got an inside edge that flew off his pads into the gully.

Tony de Zorzi (9) and Matthew Breetzke (2) were not out at lunch.