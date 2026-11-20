Bangladesh has recorded five more deaths among people with measles symptoms in 24 hours, taking the toll from confirmed and suspected cases to 1,341 since mid-March.

Two people each died in the Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and one in Mymensingh in the period starting 8am on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its bulletin on Friday.

Of the 1,341 deaths recorded since Mar 15, 1,236 involved people with measles symptoms, while 105 were confirmed cases.

Dhaka accounts for the highest number of deaths among suspected cases, with 555, followed by Sylhet with 221, Chattogram with 125, Mymensingh with 95, Rajshahi with 93, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 59 and Rangpur with 18.

Another 1,206 patients with suspected measles were admitted to hospitals during the period.

Of them, 469 were in Dhaka Division, 234 in Chattogram, 133 in Sylhet, 118 in Barishal, 116 in Khulna, 79 in Mymensingh, 32 in Rangpur and 25 in Rajshahi.

In all, 227,675 patients have been admitted with symptoms, and 219,910 have gone home after recovering, according to the DGHS.

The bulletin put the number of people who developed measles symptoms this year at 254,593, including 25,966 confirmed infections.

The heath directorate has kept count of cases and deaths since Mar 15. Not every patient, in hospital or outside, is tested, so the true number of confirmed cases is hard to know.

Its figures cover only patients who come to hospital and are admitted.