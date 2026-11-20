Three passengers of an autorickshaw were killed and two others seriously injured after a train collided with the vehicle in Cox's Bazar's Ramu Upazila on Friday afternoon.

Ramu Upazila executive officer (UNO) Md Zillur Rahman confirmed the casualties to reporters. He stated that the accident took place at the Mithachhari rail crossing in the Upazila.

According to the official, one passenger died instantly at the scene of the crash. Two other victims succumbed to their injuries while being transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

UNO Zillur added that the two surviving passengers sustained severe injuries and remain in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet been able to establish the identities of the dead or the injured. Further details regarding the circumstances of the collision will be released at a later time.