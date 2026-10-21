Bangladesh to open Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in Sylhet, final in Chattogram

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed Sylhet as the venue for the opener and Chattogram for the final of the 2027 Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup.

Nepal’s Kirtipur and Mulpani will also host group and Super Six games, taking the tournament to four venues across two countries and 41 matches.

The ICC released the full schedule on Wednesday. Bangladesh take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Jan 21 to begin the third edition.

The 16-day tournament ends with the final in Chattogram on Feb 6.

Bangladesh will hold most of the games, with 14 in Chattogram and 12 in Sylhet. Mulpani will have eight and Kirtipur seven. Chattogram will also host both semi-finals.

Sylhet and Mulpani each get two games on opening day. Play starts daily at 9:30am and 1:30pm local time, with reserve days only for the semi-finals and final.

The 16 teams are drawn into four groups. Bangladesh sit in Group C with the UAE, Australia and Nigeria.

Defending champions India are in Group A with co-hosts Nepal, West Indies and Ireland.

Group B has South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa. Group D has England, Sri Lanka, the United States and Scotland.

After the UAE game, Bangladesh face Australia on Jan 23 and Nigeria on Jan 25. All three of their group games are in Sylhet.

The top three from each group advance to the Super Six. Groups A and D feed the first Super Six pool, and Groups B and C the second, each with six teams.

The remaining side in each group gets a play-off.

Every team plays two Super Six games, against the two qualifiers from the other group they have not yet met.

The Group A winner meets the second- and third-placed teams from Group D, and the Group A runner-up faces Group D’s first and third. The rest of the fixtures follow the same pattern.

Points won against fellow qualifiers in the group phase carry forward.

If Bangladesh, Australia and the UAE go through from Group C, Bangladesh keep their points from the Australia and UAE games. The Nigeria result will not count in the next round.

Carried-over points and the two Super Six results will decide which four teams from each pool reach the semi-finals.