FILE PHOTO: Wind turbines stand as the last sunlight touches the wind park near Parchim, Germany, Nov 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Wind turbines stand as the last sunlight touches the wind park near Parchim, Germany, Nov 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

The EU Council said on Wednesday it had reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament to accelerate permits for renewable energy projects, electricity grids and storage facilities, seeking to cut years of delays.

EU countries have invested heavily in low-cost renewable energy but grid upgrades and expansion have failed to keep pace, forcing curbs on wind and solar output, wasting power and contributing to higher energy costs

Under the revised rules, member states can fast-track the deployment of renewable energy projects and electricity grids by deeming them to be in the overriding public interest

The agreement is part of the European grids package, unveiled in late 2025, to modernise and expand Europe's energy infrastructure and support the bloc's transition to climate neutrality, according to the Council

The permitting directive amends the renewable energy directive, the electricity market directive, and the gas market directive, the Council said

The agreement still needs formal approval from both sides before it becomes law, and member states would then have 1.5 years to write it into national legislation