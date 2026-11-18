Sleeping helper dies after two buses torched in Pirojpur

Two buses parked at a bus stand in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria have been set on fire, killing a helper who was asleep in one of them.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, said Dewan Joglul Hasan, chief of Bhandaria Police Station.

The 25-year-old victim, identified only as Siam, hailed from Barishal's Babuganj Upazila.

Police said unknown people assailants a Barishal owners’ association bus named Bahok and a Jhalokathi association bus named Lisa at the stand in the early hours of the day.

Firefighters from the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene upon being alerted and brought the flames under control. They recovered Siam’s charred body from the Bahok bus.

The body will be handed to the family once legal procedures are complete, police officer Dewan said.

The bus owners have been informed, and preparations are under way to file a case.

Shops Torched, Bombs Hurled in Nazirpur

In a separate incident in Pirojpur’s Nazirpur Upazila, several roadside shops were set on fire and petrol bombs were hurled at a warehouse belonging to the Shakharikathi Union council.

Shops at Kabirajbari Bazar were torched around 2:15am, destroying three or four, including one owned by a Jatiotabadi Swechchhasebak Dal leader.

Petrol bombs were thrown at the warehouse of the nearby Shakharikathi Union council building at the same time, setting sacks of TCB rice stored there alight.

Nazirpur Police chief Md Tarikul Islam said no one was injured in these incidents.