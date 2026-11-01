Family says war crimes witness unable to return home for 2 years, even after deaths of son, daughter

After the government changeover on Aug 5, 2024, freedom fighter Manik Pashari of Pirojpur – a witness in the war crimes case against Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee – went into hiding.

The freedom fighter's house in the Sadar Upazila’s Chithlia village was torched at the time. He went to his daughter's home in Gopalganj’s Tungipara for refuge.

He was unable to return home before his death. He lost a son, a daughter, and a son-in-law during his time in hiding, but could not see them.

In the face of threats, fear and panic, many other members of his family have also left the area, said Manik’s daughter Shimu on Saturday night.

Freedom fighter Manik Pashari’s daughter Shimu.

Manik died on Oct 24 in Tungipara. He was 87.

When preparations were made to give a “guard of honour” at the Pirojpur Sadar Upazila council premises in accordance with his freedom fighter status, it was alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami activists objected. He was eventually given state honours at the police lines amid tight security.

The burial was eventually completed late at night under police security. News of the incident sparked heated debate nationwide and on social media.

Manik’s family remain worried.

Shimu and her half-sister Hena Begum are still living in the area, but are staying at the houses of relatives instead of their own homes at night.

Manik had a son and four daughters. His son and one of his daughters have died. Shimu still lives in Chitlia village. One of her sisters lives at her in-laws' house in a neighbouring village, while the other is in Gopalganj.

Shimu said that after the Awami League government was ousted in the July Uprising, their family’s house was set on fire. She then moved to Gopalganj with her parents, sister and brother-in-law. After three months, she began coming home again. After that, she would occasionally come home and live with her only son. After a few days, she would go back to Gopalganj.

The grave of freedom fighter Manik Pashari in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila’s Chithlia village.

Shimu said that one of their sisters, Parul Akhter, died about a year and a half ago. Her only brother, Asadul Pashari, died of cancer about five months ago.

In addition, Parul Akhter's husband, Lal Mia Khalifa, also died six to seven months ago.

Manik's daughter said, "Our father was in hiding in Gopalganj then. Although three people – a son, a daughter, and a son-in-law – had died, he could not come home. He could not even see the faces of the dead son and daughter."

The remains of freedom fighter Manik Pashari’s house, which was burnt down.

Shimu said that although she has not received any direct threats from any locals, she is still skittish due to the circumstances surrounding her father's burial.

Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Radheshyam Sarkar said that no one has made any verbal or written complaint about the concerns of Manik’s family members, but police are patrolling the area regularly to avoid any untoward incident.

Former Jamaat deputy chief Sayedee was sentenced to imprisonment until death for crimes against humanity in the 1971 Liberation War. Manik was a key witness in that case.

Sayedee died while undergoing treatment in prison custody on Aug 14, 2023.