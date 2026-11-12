November 12, 2026

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Russia, Ukraine exchange attacks on capitals as US envoys head for Moscow

The attacks come a day after peace talks ended and as US envoys were set to travel to Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin

Russia, Ukraine exchange attacks on capitals as US envoys head for Moscow
File Photo: A man walks at the site of a kindergarten hit by a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Nov 7, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 10:19 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 10:26 AM

Russia and Ukraine exchanged attacks on each other's capitals early on Thursday, a day after peace talks ended and as US envoys were set to travel to Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, a Reuters witness said. It was not immediately clear whether the city had incurred damage.

Russia downed five drones that were heading for Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, without providing additional details.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a prisoner exchange during two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Wednesday, but US mediators said differences remained on major issues, including territorial questions.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Putin, where they are expected to raise the question of adding European partners to the talks. Kushner has said they must be at the table.

The US negotiators then plan to fly to Ireland to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is due to attend a meeting of European leaders there.

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