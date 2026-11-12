November 12, 2026

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Mbappe out for France's Nations League fixture

The France captain has missed three previous matches since injuring his left knee in September

Mbappe out for France&#039;s Nations League fixture
Football - UEFA Champions League - AEK Athens v Real Madrid - AEK Arena, Athens, Greece – Nov 4, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 10:04 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 10:04 AM

Kylian Mbappe will not feature in France's Nations League match against Italy on Thursday as he is not fully fit, coach Zinedine Zidane told reporters on Wednesday.

Mbappe missed France's last three matches after injuring his left knee while scoring the winner in their Nations League clash with Turkey on Sept 25.

L'Equipe reported that Mbappe was troubled by a hamstring problem and had missed Wednesday's training session with the national team.

"He will be out tomorrow. He felt a slight pain and, as usual, we won’t take any risks. Losing players is regrettable, but it’s part of the game. I hope it’s nothing serious and that we’ll have him back on Sunday," Zidane was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

France will again face Turkey on Sunday.

Paris St Germain midfielder Mayulu received his first senior France call-up as a replacement for injured midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

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