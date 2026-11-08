Real Madrid sweep aside Valencia to move level with Barcelona

Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win at struggling Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday as Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe scored to move the visitors level with leaders Barcelona.

Real have 30 points alongside Barca, who lead on goal difference and have a game in hand. Barcelona visit third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with the hosts two points behind and able to leapfrog both rivals with victory.

It was Real's eighth consecutive win, another confident, efficient display building on their El Clasico victory at the Camp Nou two weeks ago.

With Vinicius Jr serving the final match of a four-game ban for pulling an opponent's hair and protesting to the referee, manager Jose Mourinho again deployed Yan Diomande on the left wing alongside Mbappe in attack.

Guler, Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva and Aurelien Tchouameni formed the midfield, while captain Valverde, a midfielder by trade, continued at right back.

Real's opening goals underlined their threat from different areas, with the Uruguayan striking from distance and Guler finding space inside the box.

Valverde broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a fierce half-volley after Mbappe's shot rebounded off a defender, his low drive flying just inside the left post.

Real doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Bellingham's deflected cross found Guler unmarked, the Turkey international finishing first time from close range.

Valencia repeatedly resorted to heavy challenges to halt the visitors, but Real added a third in the 75th minute.

Guler turned provider, slipping the ball to Mbappe inside the box, where the French striker rounded the advancing goalkeeper and tapped into the empty net.

Valencia captain Jose Gaya was sent off five minutes later for a fierce tackle on Mbappe, completing a miserable evening for the hosts.

Javier Aguirre's Valencia are second-bottom on nine points, with only two wins in 12 league matches and none at home this season.