Another three people have died from dengue in Bangladesh, while 1,674 patients have been admitted to hospitals over the past 24 hours.

The deaths occurred between 8am on Friday and 8am on Saturday, with two in Dhaka Division and one in Khulna Division, the Directorate General of Health Service said on Saturday.

The latest deaths bring the national toll this year to 516, while the number of hospital admissions has risen to 171,954, according to the DGHS.

Of the newly hospitalised patients, 744 were in Dhaka Division, 255 in Chattogram Division, 227 in Khulna Division, 145 in Barishal Division, 146 in Rajshahi Division, 64 in Rangpur Division and 93 in Mymensingh Division.

The DGHS has kept records of dengue-related hospital admissions and deaths since 2000.

The worst year on record was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised with dengue and 1,705 died from the disease, the health directorate's data show.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while the number of diagnosed cases exceeded 102,000.

Doctors have urged people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, discard standing water that has accumulated for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever.