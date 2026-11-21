What happened in Narail's Kalia? Here's what police say

Police say that relatives of two BNP leaders killed in Narail's Kalia three days ago set fire to homes belonging to leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, Narail Superintendent of Police Mohammad Al Mamun Sikder said Awami League leaders and activists attacked a BNP procession at Bot Tola, near the Bendar Char sluice gate, on Wednesday evening.

The attack left two people dead: Kalia municipal Krishak Dal General Secretary Shaheen Sheikh, 45, and Kalia JASAS General Secretary Sohel Molla, 40.

The statement said Disha Biswas, 31, and Rakib Biswas, 21, both children of Bulu Biswas of Bendar Char, were arrested shortly after the incident.

According to the police statement, relatives of the two slain BNP leaders gathered in Bendar Char village with “other people” around 4:45pm on Friday in the aftermath of the killings.

They attacked the homes of several Awami League members allegedly involved in the killings before leaving the area, police said.

The superintendent of police said officers from Kalia Police Station immediately reached the scene and brought the situation under control.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area, and the situation is now normal, he added.

Several local residents, however, said more than 50 homes and business establishments belonging to Awami League leaders and activists were targeted in arson attacks, vandalism and looting on Friday afternoon.

The affected properties reportedly included the home of former Awami League MP for Narail-1 Kabirul Haque Mukti, as well as those belonging to Kalia Upazila chairman and Upazila Awami League General Secretary Krishnapada Ghosh, former Kalia municipal mayor Mushfiqur Rahman Liton, Swechchhasebak League leader SM Shamim and other party members.

'Reports of Attacks on Hindu Homes Are False'

Meanwhile, SP Al Mamun Sikder alleged that attempts were being made to portray the violence in Kalia as communal.

“Information is being circulated on Facebook claiming that homes belonging to members of the Hindu community in Bendar Char village of Narail's Kalia Upazila are being vandalised, set on fire and looted. This is completely false and fabricated,” he said in the statement.

“Leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, are publishing previously recorded and AI-generated videos on Facebook and other social media platforms to deliberately damage the image of the government and the country, both at home and abroad.”

Claiming that there were no Hindu settlements in the Bendar Char area, the police superintendent said: “No Hindu family or business establishment was attacked in this incident.”