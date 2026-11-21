Burnt-out car at former MP Mamun's Sitakunda home set ablaze again

A car previously torched at the home of former Awami League MP SM Al Mamun in Chattogram's Sitakunda has been set on fire again, according to police.

The incident reportedly occurred between 2am and 2:30am on Friday but came to light after a video circulated on social media on Friday night.

Mamun, a former MP for Chattogram-4 and general secretary of the Sitakunda Upazila Awami League, has a house in the Fakirhat area.

His residence was attacked and the car set ablaze after the fall of the Awami League government on Aug 5, 2024.

The burnt-out vehicle had remained in the courtyard since then.

A video circulating on social media shows a plastic chair and other materials burning near the entrance to the house, with flames also visible on the car parked opposite.

Sitakunda Police Station chief Md Mohinul Islam said police had not been informed when the latest incident occurred.

“Our team went to the scene after seeing the video on Facebook on Friday night.”

Mohinul said the car had been covered with a plastic sheet, which someone may have set alight.

“The car had already been burnt on Aug 5, 2024. Someone may have set fire to the plastic cover. When we visited the scene, we found some burnt plastic and polythene.”

He added that polythene had also been set on fire near the entrance to the house.