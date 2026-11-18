The Cumilla South District Awami League office and the personal office of former MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar in Cumilla have been torched.

The incidents took place on Tuesday night at the Awami League office in the city's Ramghat area and at Bahar's personal office on the ground floor of his residence in Munsef Bari.

Several videos of the incidents have since circulated on social media.

Kotwali Model Police Station chief Touhidul Anwar said: “The fire did not last long. No one entered the offices.”

According to the police officer, several youths remained outside and set fire to the premises using pieces of paper.

A video shows a group of youths marching towards the residence of former MP Bahar. At one point, they poured petrol inside the gate of Bahar's personal office on the ground floor of the house and set it on fire.

Later, they poured petrol on paper and wood in front of the office and set those on fire as well. Various slogans against the Awami League could be heard during the incident.

Local residents and party activists said that on Aug 5, 2024, the day the Awami League government was toppled, the Cumilla South District and Metropolitan Awami League offices in the city's Ramghat area were vandalised and set on fire.

The residence and personal office of former MP Bahar were also attacked, vandalised and set on fire on the same day. Property was also looted during the attacks.

Since those incidents, none of the family members have been staying at the residence, apart from a night guard.

Meanwhile, the former MP's residence came under another attack around 1am on Feb 5, 2025, when it was vandalised and set on fire once more. The agitated individuals attempted to break the window grilles and threw bricks and stones at the house.

At one point, different parts of the residence were vandalised, while petrol was poured and set alight in several rooms and at the front section of the building.

Earlier that night, around 12:30am, attempts were also made to vandalise the Cumilla Metropolitan and South District Awami League offices in the city's Ramghat area. During the incident, agitated individuals broke down the brickwork in front of the main gate of the South District Awami League office.