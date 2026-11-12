November 12, 2026

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Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Two and a half hours after the collapse, a person was pulled alive from the rubble

Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10
A person is pulled from the rubble at the scene of a partial building in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, Nov 11, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 08:45 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 08:45 AM

The collapse of a three-story apartment building in Brooklyn has killed at least one person and injured at least 10 others on Wednesday, the New York City Fire Department said.

Dozens of firefighters and a search dog could be seen combing through the rubble, removing debris by the bucketful, at the four-unit building built in 1930. Drone footage from local television station WABC showed a stove, a toilet and a door amid debris that had fallen into a pit at an adjacent construction site. Construction workers were among the injured, according to local media reports.

Two and a half hours after the collapse, a person was pulled alive from the rubble, put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance, WABC footage showed.

"I'm very happy, I'm very happy," a man who believed the person was his six-month-pregnant wife told a WABC reporter.

Later, as flashlight beams bounced off strips of reflective tape on rescuers' dark coats, another person could be seen being pulled alive from the rubble.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the full collapse of a building just after 4 p.m. Eastern time (2100 GMT) on Wednesday.

The Fire Department had said four people were critically injured and six more sustained minor injuries before two people were rescued.

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